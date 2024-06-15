Risk, reward lurk at drivable par-4 third on U.S. Open Saturday

The hole played to 389 yards in Round 1 and 382 yards in Round 2. All players Thursday opted to lay back off the tee, leaving a wedge approach to the hole. The same was mostly true Friday, with the exception being Charlie Reiter who played to just left of the green. Through 11 twosomes Saturday, no player had yet to hit the green – although most were within close proximity in the adjacent bunkers and grasses. Among the early starters to attack the green with driver: Scottie Scheffler (left bunker) and Cameron Young (right bunker).