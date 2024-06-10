Weather updates: Heat, scattered thunderstorms expected for 124th U.S. Open

Monday: Potential for scattered thunderstorms during the day and overnight with 20% risk of showers throughout the day. Low: 62F, High: 86F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 12 mph.

Tuesday: Low probability of rain in the morning with scattered clouds throughout the day. Low: 62F, High: 86F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.

Wednesday: Low probability of rain with scattered clouds. Low: 66F, High: 88F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 12 mph.

Thursday: Low chance of rain beginning in the afternoon with increased temperatures in the evening. Low: 68F, High: 90F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.

Friday: Rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, 40% chance of showers. Low: 68F, High: 92F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.

Saturday: Rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, 40% chance of showers. Low: 68F, High: 92F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 12 mph.