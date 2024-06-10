1H AGO
Weather updates: Heat, scattered thunderstorms expected for 124th U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Pinehurst No. 2 will host the U.S. Open for the fourth time. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 124th U.S. Open heads to Pinehurst, North Carolina. Defending champion Wyndham Clark, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, PGA champion Xander Schauffele and three-time U.S. Open champion Tiger Woods will be teeing it up along the world’s best.
The forecast calls for high temperatures, with potential for scattered thunderstorms and showers throughout the week. Here's a day-by-day breakdown (through Sunday) of the U.S. Open official weather forecast, as of 8 a.m. on Monday, June 10:
- Monday: Potential for scattered thunderstorms during the day and overnight with 20% risk of showers throughout the day. Low: 62F, High: 86F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 12 mph.
- Tuesday: Low probability of rain in the morning with scattered clouds throughout the day. Low: 62F, High: 86F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.
- Wednesday: Low probability of rain with scattered clouds. Low: 66F, High: 88F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 12 mph.
- Thursday: Low chance of rain beginning in the afternoon with increased temperatures in the evening. Low: 68F, High: 90F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.
- Friday: Rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, 40% chance of showers. Low: 68F, High: 92F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.
- Saturday: Rising temperatures and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon, 40% chance of showers. Low: 68F, High: 92F. Winds: 4-8 mph, gusting at 12 mph.
- Sunday: Heat expected throughout the day with 20% chance of showers. Low: 68F, High: 92F. Winds: 4-10 mph, gusting at 15 mph.