Padraig Harrington reflects on career defined by persistence, passion before Hall of Fame induction

The only thing I've always been drawn into is trying to find the secret, trying to find a golf swing that could overcome the mental game, which is impossible. It's not going to happen. No golf swing can defeat a bad self-talk and vice versa. It doesn't matter how bad your golf swing is. If you think right, you're going to get the most out of it. And if your golf swing is brilliant and you think wrong, you're going to get the worst out of it. But there still is this attraction to building a golf swing that I think could overcome a mental error.