A year after tearful 84, Billy Horschel ready to shed scar tissue at the Memorial

The round prompted Horschel to get his equipment checked ahead of the U.S. Open, which revealed the next course correction. Through 3D swing analysis, Horschel found the lie angle of his irons were 2-3 degrees too upright, causing his iron shots to miss left. Suddenly, it all made sense. Horschel and his coach Todd Anderson had poured through swing videos all spring. They loved where Horschel’s swing was but were perplexed as to why it wasn’t yielding the desired ball flight. With his irons correct, Horschel made the cut at the U.S. Open, carded a T13 at the 3M Open and finished fourth at the Wyndham Championship. He rattled off three straight top-20s on the DP World Tour in the fall. The swing was in a good place, but his mind still wasn’t right. He was guarding against all the mistakes that pushed him into a downward spiral. He missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, a home course where he’s played hundreds of times.