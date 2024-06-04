Q&A: Checking in with U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Jim Furyk

Furyk: We've been working on food recently, which is a big key for these guys. It's interesting being on TOUR now and coming back and poking into the dining area and seeing foods labeled for pre-round, for recovery. It's just the nutrition side of things as it's evolved on the PGA TOUR; it's fun to see. It's different than when I played the PGA TOUR full-time. So we're really focused right now on meals and getting the right foods for these guys before and after the rounds. As far as the team is concerned, I’m always monitoring scores. I've been playing a bit myself, so I'm not watching as much golf on TV, but I am keeping an eye on the players that are in contention, the leaderboards and how everyone's playing. It's really good for me to be out this week for Memorial. I'll be at the course all day Tuesday and Wednesday just to be out, see the guys and let 'em know I'm paying attention. I’m getting them excited about trying to make this team and for those already way out in points, get them excited for September and ready to go to Montreal.