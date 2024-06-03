Roger Maltbie remembers 1976 inaugural Memorial win

The tournament was over, and I was the first winner of the Memorial Tournament. Hale and I shook hands, and then I stayed on the green for the trophy ceremony while Hale headed to the media center for his post-tournament interview. When I arrived for my interview, Hale was still on the dais. As everybody knows, Hale was then and still is a hell of a competitor, and he was none too happy how things turned out. I slipped in and sat on the back row, waiting my turn. Suddenly, a volunteer marshal who had been working the 17th fairway, opened the door, saw me and walked toward me, holding a gallery stake, the same stake I hit on the third playoff hole.