DP World Tour, The R&A, PGA TOUR launch Global Amateur Pathway

Several current PGA TOUR and DP World Tour members would have benefited if the Global Amateur Pathway had previously existed. Players such as Tommy Fleetwood (Southport, England), Hideki Matsuyama (Ehime, Japan) and Min Woo Lee (Perth, Australia) were accomplished amateurs who relied on sponsor exemptions to begin their professional careers. Fleetwood was runner-up at the 2008 Amateur Championship and represented GB&I at the 2009 Walker Cup; Matsuyama was a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and became the first Japanese male to rise to No. 1 in WAGR; and Lee made two appearances in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, including a tied third finish in 2017, and represented Australia at the 2018 World Amateur Team Championship, where he finished T6.