Rory McIlroy unable to overcome seven-shot deficit Sunday, encouraged by T4 finish at RBC Canadian Open

“We were Ryder Cup teammates and it would be really good to see him get the job done," he added. "Bob and I, we're separated by a body of water in the Irish Sea, but we're actually not that far away from each other where we grew up in Oban, Scotland, and Belfast, Northern Ireland. It's a big culture shock compared to the place where he grew up in Oban. You know, traveling around America, it's a different world. Some people adapt a little quicker than others. Everyone has to try to find their right rhythm. It looks like Bob's still figuring that out. It would be great to see him hang on and get that first PGA TOUR win.”