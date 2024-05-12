Tiger Woods arrives at PGA Championship

Woods was 24 at the time of his Valhalla victory, at the height of his powers and amidst one of the most dominant stretches in professional golf’s history. He’s now 48, in a different stage of life, no longer expected to contend at major championships but still maintaining the belief that he can. He has repeatedly faced injuries and surgeries in recent years – the latest being ankle surgery last April that competitively sidelined him for nine months – but he finds ways to get back.