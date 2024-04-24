Scottie Scheffler impressed by high school freshman, old soul Miles Russell

“Seemed like a nice kid. Seemed like a humble kid,” Scheffler said after winning the RBC Heritage. “One of the guys in the practice round we were playing with (at THE PLAYERS) asked him, what are you doing here, and he was there because he had won the Junior PLAYERS, and he just kind of paused, and he's like, ‘Oh, I'm just watching today,’ or said something like that. It wasn't like, ‘Hey, I won this tournament and did that.’ It seemed to me like he had a really good attitude.”