Inside story on how Aldrich Potgieter got to Zurich Classic of New Orleans

“You look at the way Ludvig Åberg emerged for the European Ryder Cup team, and you never know when a guy like that emerges,” Weir told PGATOUR.COM in February. “Look at this kid Aldrich Potgieter, who shot 59 (in Bogota) and is the youngest guy to win on the Korn Ferry Tour. Min Woo Lee had a strong surge at the end of last year. Ryan Fox is playing well. There are some new names that maybe people haven’t heard, but there’s some guys popping up for the Internationals. Our team looks strong.”