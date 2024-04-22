By the numbers: Statistics confirm Scottie Scheffler's historical dominance

By winning at Harbour Town Golf Links, Scheffler became the first player since Bernhard Langer in 1985 to win the RBC Heritage one week after winning the Masters .

Scheffler is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win the week after winning a major .

With four wins and a runner-up in his past five starts, Scheffler is the first player since Woods in 2007-08 to have five consecutive top-two finishes . Vijay Singh is the only other player to have such a run in the past 30 years (2004).

This was Scheffler’s 10th PGA TOUR victory, coming in just his 51st start since he earned his first win at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. Only David Duval has needed fewer starts after his first win to reach victory No. 10. Duval did it in 33 starts. Tiger Woods is third on the list with 59 starts.

In his 51 starts since the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, Scheffler also has 23 top-three finishes (45%) and 35 top-10s (68.6%).

All 10 of Scheffler’s wins have come since the start of the 2021-22 season. He is the first player to win 10 (or more) times on the PGA TOUR in the span of three seasons since Dustin Johnson won 10 titles between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

This is Scheffler’s fourth win of the season, matching his career-high from 2022. He is the fourth player with multiple four-win seasons since the start of 2000 , joining Woods (10), Singh, (3) and Phil Mickelson (2).

Scheffler has now recorded 40 consecutive TOUR rounds at par or better , a streak that began in the final round of the 2023 TOUR Championship. He’s 12 back of Woods’ all-time TOUR mark of 52 straight rounds at par or better (set across 2000-01).

In each of Scheffler’s last seven victories, eight or more of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking have been in the field . His most recent run of four wins in five starts has included two Signature Events (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage), THE PLAYERS and the Masters.

Scheffler is averaging 5.38 birdies per round this season, on pace to set the all-time TOUR record for single-season birdie average (since the statistic was first tracked in 1980) . Woods set the current record (4.92) in 2020.

In his 39 rounds this season, he has outperformed the field average 35 times . He’s been at least a shot better than the field 30 times, at least two shots better 26 times and at least three shots better 19 times.