Zurich Classic has been driving force in New Orleans for two decades

TPC Louisiana celebrated its 20th anniversary this past weekend, reaching that milestone after surviving its share of hardships. And just like New Orleans, TPC Louisiana continues to proudly display resilience and tenacity after getting knocked down time and time again. The tournament that is played annually at TPC Louisiana, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, has played a big role in the city's recovery, which is being celebrated this week, as well. This is the 20th anniversary of Zurich becoming the tournament's title sponsor.