PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

RBC Heritage: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 3 from the RBC Heritage gets underway Friday from the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Reigning Master champion Scottie Scheffler highlights the field at the RBC Heritage. Last year's champion Matt Fitzpatrick looks looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley in 2007-08. Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, debuts at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10.

    A four-way tie of Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and J.T. Poston lead the field after Friday at Harbour Town. Ludvig Åberg is one of three players sitting one back at 10-under. Scheffler sits three off the pace at 8-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alerts:

    • PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
      • Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1.-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Main Feed Group

    • 11:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

    Marquee Groups

    • 9:10 a.m.: Max Homa, Kurt Kitayama
    • 9:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harris English

    Featured Groups

    • 8:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
    • 9:35 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson

    Featured Holes:

    • 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)


    MUST READS

    Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg back in contention after stressful Masters

    'I thought I was done': Jordan Spieth nearly withdrew during first round of RBC Heritage after aggravating wrist injury

    Rory McIlroy using new TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Copper at RBC Heritage

    The First Look: RBC Heritage

    Boo Weekley reflects on contrasting victories in back-to-back years at RBC Heritage

    Harbour Town Golf Links just one gem in golf-rich state of South Carolina

    Purse breakdown

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.