RBC Heritage: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 3 from the RBC Heritage gets underway Friday from the iconic Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Reigning Master champion Scottie Scheffler highlights the field at the RBC Heritage. Last year's champion Matt Fitzpatrick looks looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley in 2007-08. Ludvig Åberg, fresh off his solo second-place finish at the Masters, debuts at Hilton Head after earning his spot in the field via the Aon Next 10.
A four-way tie of Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and J.T. Poston lead the field after Friday at Harbour Town. Ludvig Åberg is one of three players sitting one back at 10-under. Scheffler sits three off the pace at 8-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alerts:
- PGA TOUR Originals: 'Chasing Tiger presented by Genesis' – In his decorated career, Tiger Woods has left his mark on the PGA TOUR record books. While celebrating the worthy challengers who hope to chase Tiger’s historic records, “PGA TOUR Originals: Chasing Tiger” pays tribute to how vast some of those record numbers truly are.
- Sunday: 2-3 p.m. on CBS
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1.-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Main Feed Group
- 11:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas
Marquee Groups
- 9:10 a.m.: Max Homa, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
Featured Groups
- 8:40 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
- 9:35 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson
Featured Holes:
- 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)