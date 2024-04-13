2024 Masters Tiger Woods updates: Round 3 scores, highlights, how to watch
8 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It's time.
Tiger Woods is on the precipice of contention entering the third round of the Masters Tournament, after setting the all-time record with his 24th consecutive made cut at Augusta National. Woods opened in rounds of 73-72, navigating breezy and increasing firm conditions with a series of crafty par saves, to enter the weekend in a tie for 22nd place.
Woods stood at 1-over 145 through two rounds of the Masters, seven strokes off the 36-hole lead shared by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau. Woods began Saturday's third round at 12:45 p.m. ET alongside Tyrrell Hatton.
Woods was happy to make the cut because it means his chance at a record-tying sixth green jacket remains alive this weekend. Jack Nicklaus won his record sixth green jacket in 1986 at age 46. Can Woods match the mark at age 48?
Follow here for hole-by-hole updates as Woods seeks a move up the leaderboard in Saturday's third round at Augusta National. Here's how to watch the third round of the Masters.
Hole 9 (par 4, 460 yards): The struggle continues for Woods physically; he winces after striking his tee shot on the front nine's final hole, as the ball fades into the tree line right of the fairway. "He's having trouble getting through the ball," remarked Colt Knost on the Masters.com Featured Groups telecast.
Woods is nearly stymied behind a tree, 148 yards from the hole, and tries to play a big slice toward the green, but it doesn't cut enough and catches a left greenside bunker. He splashes to 9 feet and the par putt narrowly misses on the right side; he taps in for bogey and his fourth consecutive hole played over par. He turns in 6-over 42, a disappointing start to his Masters Saturday, after the day began with such promise and a series of positive swings. His body is clearly ailing him.
It's the highest score on any nine of Woods' Masters career, coming in his 99th career round at Augusta National.
Woods 6-over through 9, 7-over overall
Hole 8 (par 5, 570 yards): Woods is starting to show signs of discomfort, walking with a slight limp as he navigates the lengthy eighth. In corresponding fashion, he's struggling to control the golf ball as well.
Woods takes driver off the tee and attempts a soft fade but double-crosses it, the ball sailing into trees well left of the fairway amidst a helicopter-like follow through. "Just a dead pull ... the lower body just didn't get out of the way," Colt Knost remarked on the Masters.com Featured Groups coverage. He plays his second shot back into the fairway and misses his 244-yard third shot to the right of the green, then plays an average pitch shot to 25 feet below the hole. His par putt misses on the left side, running 4 feet past the hole, and his bogey putt misses as well.
It's a second straight double bogey for Woods, whose chances at a sixth green jacket are fast dwindling. It's his first career double bogey at Augusta National's eighth hole.
Woods 5-over through 8, 6-over overall
Hole 7 (par 4, 450 yards): Woods takes fairway metal on the tight par 4 and plays a fade that over-cuts just slightly, bounding through the fairway and into the rough on the right side. He's forced to play short of the green from 166 yards, leaving a short-sided 44-yard third shot; he is visibly frustrated as he walks up the fairway to his third, knowing the difficulty of the shot ahead.
Woods attempts a high flop shot but catches it heavy; the ball lands in the front greenside bunker, on a downslope. He plays his fourth to 18 feet past the hole, and he two-putts for his first double bogey of the 88th Masters.
A big number at an inopportune time, as Woods cards his third over-par score in four holes. He's now 10 strokes off the lead and T33 for the week.
Woods 3-over through 7, 4-over overall
Hole 6 (par 3, 180 yards): Woods selects 7-iron and waits a beat for the wind to die down before an aggressive swing toward the hole location tucked on the green's back-left side; the ball lands some 15 feet right of the hole and releases to the back fringe, leaving a 25-foot birdie try.
Woods respects the pace on his birdie try, perhaps more so than required, as the ball settles 5 feet short of the hole. It's the second straight par 3 where Woods faces a tester to save par. For the second straight par 3, he can't convert, as he pushes the putt right of the hole. He makes bogey to fall over-par on the day once again.
Woods 1-over through 6, 2-over overall
Hole 5 (par 4, 495 yards): Woods plays a high fade off the tee on the brutally difficult par 4, leaving a 196-yard approach but well positioned to attack the green from the fairway's right side. "He didn't like his tee shot, but he hit it 319 yards," Colt Knost quipped.
Woods flushes his mid-iron approach, one of the day's best shots, leaving a makeable birdie try from 19 feet (on a hole yet to yield a birdie Saturday). On a serpentine-like multi-tiered green, Woods places the ball on the proper tier.
It's a left-to-right dripper, and he drains it with perfect pace, the day's first birdie at the staunch fifth. He raises a hand to the patrons and returns to even-par on the round. He's back within seven strokes of the lead, and he's tied for 19th on the leaderboard.
Woods even-par thru 5, 1-over overall
Hole 4 (par 3, 227 yards): Woods selects 4-iron on the staunch par 3 and launches it high into the air, the ball landing soft on the front fringe to leave an 39-foot birdie try, not bad on a hole that has yielded just one birdie (Will Zalatoris) so far today.
He starts the putt on a line right of the hole and hits it through the break, the ball racing a good bit past the hole, leaving his first mid-range par attempt of the day. It's a slider from 6 feet, and he misses on the right side. He taps in for bogey, his third straight bogey on No. 4 this week.
Woods falls into a tie for 24th, now eight strokes off the lead.
Woods 1-over through 4, 2-over overall
Hole 3 (par 4, 350 yards): Woods launches driver, the ball sailing past the fairway bunkers and releasing into an area of patrons just off the fairway's right side, leaving 77 yards to the hole's famed tabletop green, which requires deft touch to get the ball anywhere close.
Woods' second shot lands on the green's front portion and jumps toward the back, releasing past the hole to leave a slippery 18-foot birdie putt down the slope. "There is fast, and then there is this for Tiger Woods," Shane Bacon said on the Masters.com Featured Groups stream.
He starts the ball on a line a few feet left of the hole, and it narrowly turns all the way back, but not quite. He cleans up his third straight par to begin the day.
Woods even-par through 3, 1-over overall
Hole 2 (par 5, 575 yards): Woods makes less-than-100% contact with a 3-wood off the tee, the ball drifting toward the fairway's right side, safely in play but leaving 303 yards to the hole. He exudes a slight sigh, knowing it's perhaps a missed opportunity to attack the green in two. He takes fairway metal for his second shot and flushes it, the ball settling some 46 yards short-right of the flag, leaving an ideal angle for a cross-green pitch to a back-left hole location. "You either get this place or you don't," said Shane Bacon on the Masters.com Featured Groups stream. Woods, a five-time Masters winner, gets it.
Woods makes clean contact with his pitch, but the ball checks up sooner than he would like, leaving 16 feet for birdie. He strikes it well but it narrowly misses on the right side; Woods looks down in slight dismay, knowing the opportunity lost. He cleans up his second straight par to begin the day.
Woods even-par through 2, 1-over overall
Hole 1 (par 4, 445 yards): For the third straight day, Woods splits the fairway off the tee at the opening hole; he stripes it 305 yards to the flattest part of the fairway, leaving a short-iron approach from 147 yards. The patrons roar and Woods strides purposefully off the tee box.
Woods can't quite take advantage of his premier position off the tee, though. His approach lands and settles in the center of the green, leaving a 48-foot birdie putt from a lower tier, to a hole location situated on the green's back-right tier.
Woods has no trouble with the speed, though, lagging to 2 feet and saving his par with ease. "Professional golfers don't get enough credit for their lag putting," said Colt Knost on the Masters.com Featured Groups stream. No player has done it better than Woods, Knost adds.
Woods even-par through 1, 1-over overall