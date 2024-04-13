2024 Masters Tiger Woods updates: Round 3 scores, highlights, how to watch

Woods takes driver off the tee and attempts a soft fade but double-crosses it, the ball sailing into trees well left of the fairway amidst a helicopter-like follow through. "Just a dead pull ... the lower body just didn't get out of the way," Colt Knost remarked on the Masters.com Featured Groups coverage. He plays his second shot back into the fairway and misses his 244-yard third shot to the right of the green, then plays an average pitch shot to 25 feet below the hole. His par putt misses on the left side, running 4 feet past the hole, and his bogey putt misses as well.