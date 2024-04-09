Min Woo Lee playing Masters with broken finger
2 Min Read
Min Woo Lee at Augusta National ahead of the 2024 Masters. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Dropped dumbbell on ring finger in gym accident March 30
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Min Woo Lee broke his right ring finger in a gym accident 10 days ago, a dumbbell exercise gone awry. After a “miraculously good” recovery, he’s onward to the Masters.
Lee suffered this fluke injury two Saturdays ago, March 30, he revealed Tuesday afternoon at Augusta National. It was his last rep of a side bridge glute workout, and he clipped his right ring finger while throwing the dumbbell down.
“It’s actually amazing how fast the recovery was,” Lee said Tuesday. “It was bruised, still swollen, but not actually that painful which is really strange. Somehow recovering very good, so icing and elevating as much as I can.
“I guess it wasn't the best prep, and I got the flu two days ago. Yeah, it's going great.”
Lee visited a doctor shortly after the accident, thinking at first his hand was OK because he could still move it. Upon further examination, it was broken, leading to a traditional ice-and-elevation recovery process. He started hitting chip shots within a couple of days, then progressed to his first full driver swing last Friday. His hand is still bandaged, but he intends on giving the Masters a full go.
“I still went to the gym last week as much as I could,” Lee said Tuesday. “Obviously didn't do that exercise. Every time I looked at that 20-pound dumbbell, yeah, gave it a death stare.
“It was a very lucky … it was probably the best worst thing,” he said of his injury.
Lee debuted at the Masters in 2022, finishing T14. The affable Australian missed the cut a year ago, and he qualified for his third Masters via the top 50 on the 2023 year-end Official World Golf Ranking. He hopes he’s around for years to come – gym mishaps and all.
“It’s my favorite place in the world,” Lee said of Augusta National. “It is a very special place, and really grateful to be here.”