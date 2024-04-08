Players, patrons enjoy rare solar eclipse at Augusta National Golf Club
1 Min Read
Zach Johnson uses glasses to view the eclipse during Monday’s practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
When a rare natural phenomenon occurs during a golf tournament, it is usually cause for consternation. Think once-in-a-century storms that throw schedules off-kilter and impact playing conditions.
Monday at the Masters Tournament was different, as an astronomical occurrence added a unique subplot to the first day of preparations for the year’s first major.
While Augusta National Golf Club did not fall into the “path of totality” for Monday’s solar eclipse, patrons and players were able to see the moon block the majority of the sun. The tournament provided special solar glasses for viewing the phenomenon.
“This is timed up pretty good,” joked Brian Harman. “Get to watch the end of the world at Augusta National, right?”
Monday’s eclipse was a unique occurrence, but its impact at Augusta National was minimal. The skies did slightly darken, giving a dusky feel to the property, and temperatures fell, but the only interruption to players’ preparations was caused by their desire to look upward and follow the moon’s course across the sun. Augusta National turned on the floodlights at the practice facility, though the additional light proved unnecessary.
If nothing else, the glasses were a unique piece of memorabilia at an event where anything emblazoned with the tournament logo is in high demand.
“Those will be some collectables that will be in my office forever,” said Will Zalatoris, the runner-up in the 2021 Masters.
The Augusta Chronicle said this was the first time an eclipse occurred during the Masters Tournament since the 1940 Masters, won by Jimmy Demaret. In that case, the moon covered 90% of the sun in the final round.