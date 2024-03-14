Rory McIlroy shares early PLAYERS lead despite two water balls
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy has struggled from the start in recent PLAYERS Championships and admitted earlier this week that he was having trouble hitting his irons close to the hole.
There were few signs of trouble from McIlroy on an idyllic Thursday morning, though, as the 2019 PLAYERS champion was in full flight at TPC Sawgrass. McIlroy opened the 50th PLAYERS with six birdies in his first eight holes and carded an opening-round, 7-under 65 despite two costly water balls. He shared the lead with Xander Schauffele after Thursday's morning wave.
Teeing off in the morning’s featured group off of No. 10, McIlroy rattled off birdies on 10, 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17, before he was slowed by a hooked tee shot into the water at the par-4 18th. McIlroy had 293 yards left to the hole after taking his penalty drop, but he was able to reach the green with a fairway wood from there and save bogey by two-putting from 60 feet.
He shot 2-under 34 on his second nine, making four birdies against a double bogey at the par-4 seventh, where he again hooked his tee shot into water left of the fairway. After conferring on the proper drop spot with playing partners Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth, he played his third shot from 225 yards to just short of the green, but he failed to get up and down.
Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland discuss ruling at THE PLAYERS
McIlroy hit his first eight greens Thursday after saying earlier this week that he was struggling with his iron play. He was coming off a final-round 76 in last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after entering the day just four off the lead.
McIlroy started Thursday by stuffing wedges to 5 feet for birdie on Nos. 10 and 12, and two-putting for birdie at the par-5 11th. He added a 15-foot birdie on No. 14, and he made an easy up-and-down birdie at the par-5 16th despite slightly tugging a short-iron second shot. He stuffed a wedge to 7 feet for another birdie at the island green, par-3 17th.
Highlights from Rory McIlroy's front-nine 31 at THE PLAYERS
“I have this amazing feeling with my woods at the minute,” McIlroy said Wednesday. “But when I try to recreate that feeling with the irons, it starts left and goes further left. I think it's to do with you turn harder with a wood and you're sort of clearing harder … it’s a feeling at the top in transition, and when I try to do it with an iron instead of a wood, I think it just sort of drops behind me.
“I love this feeling of firing my right arm down the target line, and I can do that with my woods really well, but then when I try to do that with my irons, the club face closes over and goes left. It's almost like two different swings. I have a swing thought for my woods and I need a different swing thought for my irons, and that's what I've been working on over the last couple days.”
McIlroy has missed the cut in two of the three PLAYERS since his 2019 win, done in by lackluster opening rounds. After the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID, McIlroy began his title defense with a 7-over 79 en route to a missed cut. He also missed the cut last year after shooting a first-round 76 last year. He finished T33 between those two appearances, opening with three straight 73s before a closing 66.
McIlroy is off to a strong start this week, however.