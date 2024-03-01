PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 action from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches gets underway Saturday from PGA National, the first event of the TOUR's annual Florida Swing. The long-running PGA TOUR event may have a new title sponsor but many familiar faces will be in the field.

    Bud Cauley, who has made 11 birdies in his last 27 holes, leads the field by one at PGA National at 11-under. Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo trail by one heading into the weekend in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. An additional 10 players are within at least three shots of the lead including 2012 champion Rory McIlroy who sits at 8-under. The 2022 Cognizant Classic runner-up Shane Lowry is also in the group at 8-under with recent TOUR winner, Jake Knapp, and 2022 Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: TBDMarquee: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: TBDFeatured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: TBDFeatured groups: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: TBDFeatured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee and featured groupings will be announced at the conclusion of Round 2 on Saturday morning.

    Featured hole

    • No. 5 (par 3), No. 7 (par 3), No. 15 (par 3), No. 17 (par 3)

