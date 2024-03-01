Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Bud Cauley, who has made 11 birdies in his last 27 holes, leads the field by one at PGA National at 11-under. Austin Eckroat and Garrick Higgo trail by one heading into the weekend in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. An additional 10 players are within at least three shots of the lead including 2012 champion Rory McIlroy who sits at 8-under. The 2022 Cognizant Classic runner-up Shane Lowry is also in the group at 8-under with recent TOUR winner, Jake Knapp, and 2022 Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young.