Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang ready for 'Capital One’s The Match'

Viewers have seen eight iterations of "Capital One’s The Match," including not just golfers but also athletes from other sports raising $38 million for charities nationwide. This version will be different in that it’s co-ed, under the lights, and all four players will use the same tees on the four par-3 holes. Each hole will be worth a specified amount for charity, and the player who raises the most money through the skins format will be declared the winner.