Rory McIlroy, Max Homa join LPGA stars Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang for first-ever ‘Capital One’s The Match’ mixed golf competition on TNT

Zhang has made an immediate splash since turning pro last May. The 20-year-old won the Mizuho Americas Open in her professional debut in June, which followed one of the most successful amateur careers in history. Zhang won two NCAA Women’s Golf Championships (2022, 2023), back-to-back ANNIKA Awards (2022, 2023) and the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She also topped Tiger Woods’ Stanford record for most wins in school history, while spending a record 141 weeks as the top amateur player in the world.



A member of the USA’s Ryder Cup team in September, Homa is a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including four over the previous two seasons. The 32-year-old has captured back-to-back Fortinet Championships (2022, 2023), along with a pair of Wells Fargo Championship wins (2019, 2022), a Farmers Insurance Open victory (2023) and The Genesis Invitational title (2021).