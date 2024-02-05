Wyndham Clark's Saturday 60 so special that it delivers Signature victory at Pebble Beach

Clark’s attempt for eagle from 26 feet after two crisp shots into the famed par-5 18th drifted off just shy of the cup, and what was left was a tap-in for birdie and a 12-under 60, the best round ever recorded on a links that welcomed its first shots when Woodrow Wilson was sitting U.S. President. It was Saturday, sure, but in so many ways – not only his heated chase for 59, but where he’d done it, and with bad weather closing in – Clark walked off the 18th green feeling as if he had won the tournament.