Why young stars like Nick Dunlap capture our imagination

Nick Dunlap showed several times Sunday that he is a special talent. He held off two of the game’s stars, Justin Thomas and Sam Burns, to become the first amateur in more than three decades to win on the PGA TOUR. Dunlap displayed aplomb when he didn’t let himself get sidelined by a tee shot shanked into the water on PGA WEST’s seventh hole or when he holed clutch putts on holes 16 and 18 and didn’t succumb to the stress of the island green sandwiched between.