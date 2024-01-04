Opening Grid #3: Play our new game to celebrate start of 2024

How do you play? Simply select a player who fits the intersecting criteria in each square. For example, you could pick Scottie Scheffler if the criteria were “THE PLAYERS champion” and “No. 1 player in the world.” It behooves you to not pick the obvious answer, however. Your total score is based on how many people picked the same player as you. For example, you earn 25 points if 25% of participants picked the same player as you did. And, as in golf, a lower score is better. You only get nine selections to fill out the grid, however. Each empty square in the grid is worth 100 points.