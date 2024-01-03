Rookie of the Year Eric Cole is overnight success decades in the making

“One of my teachers said, ‘Hey, go play with Eric, see what you think,’” said Abacoa founder and co-owner Robbie Dew. “So, I did, and he shot 62 the first time I played with him. I thought, well, maybe it was a fluke. Then he shot 61 and 64 and 60. And this wasn’t just here, it was on all different courses. I was like, ‘You don’t need to be teaching, you need to be playing golf.’”