Kevin Kisner to serve as NBC Sports analyst at The Sentry, WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
STAMFORD, Conn. – Four-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner will serve as an analyst for NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage to kick off the season at The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui from Jan. 4-7. Kisner will also serve as an analyst on NBC Sports’ coverage of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 8-11.
The Aiken, South Carolina, native most recently earned victories at the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2021 Wyndham Championship, and he was a member of the U.S. team in the 2017 and 2022 Presidents Cups.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity with NBC Sports to watch the game of golf from the other side and comment on what I’m seeing on the course,” Kisner said in a statement. “I’ve always respected how Tommy Roy and NBC Sports’ golf production team presents golf on television. I look forward to being a part of the broadcast team at The Sentry and the WM Phoenix Open and providing my insights to the viewers at home.”
Noted Tommy Roy, lead producer for NBC Sports’ golf coverage: “I have always found Kevin to be very forthright, honest, and fearless when sharing his thoughts and opinions about the game, whether it’s in a conversation on the driving range or during his pre- and post-round press conferences. We think his style will translate well to the viewers at home and we’re excited to have him join the NBC Sports broadcast team.”
Kisner will make his NBC Sports debut at The Sentry alongside the broadcast team of Dan Hicks, Curt Byrum, Mark Rolfing, John Wood, Smylie Kaufman and Todd Lewis.