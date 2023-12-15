Charlie Woods, like Dad's legend, just continues to grow at PNC Championship

This tournament might be the only one where Tiger Woods can show up without all eyes solely on him. There is a genuine curiosity about Charlie, and the future ahead of him. It’s readily evident that he has added swing speed and ball speed. Tiger said there are several holes where he will hit first and let Charlie, playing up one tee, take a rip at the green. There aren't too many instances where a 15-time major champ gets out of the way for a 14-year-old.