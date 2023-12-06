Joel Dahmen relishes opportunity to play with ladies world No. 1 at Grant Thornton Invitational
3 Min Read
Partnering with Lilia Vu, LPGA Tour Race to CME Globe winner
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
NAPLES, Fla. — “You know, she's the best.”
Joel Dahmen seemed pretty pleased with his playing partner this week at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational. The PGA TOUR winner is set to play with Lilia Vu, the best in the women’s game, at the first co-sanctioned mixed-team PGA TOUR-LPGA event in over two decades. And he’s certainly looking to make the most of it.
“It's awesome,” Dahmen said. “Anytime on TOUR I get to play with, you know, you can name one of those top-10 players, Rory (McIlroy) or (Jon) Rahm or Scottie (Scottie) or (Viktor) Hovland, it's a big deal for me and it's really cool.
“But now I get to play with the best -- you know, she's the best -- I think she's the hottest player in the world right now, doesn't matter what tour it is. So I'm just excited for that. Kind of just going to hang on, like I said, and stay out of the way, but some high fives along the way.”
Vu won four times on the LPGA Tour this season including two majors, The Chevron Championship and AIG Women's Open. The 26-year-old earned her first Race to the CME Globe title and moved back to the top of the women’s game with her recent victory at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, overtaking Ruoning Yin who is also in the field at Tiburon.
Her win at the Women's Open sparked interest from Dahmn before the pairing had even been announced.
“I remember with the British Open (Women's AIG Open) this summer watching her finish that one off and run away with it, it was very impressive,” Dahmen said. “To watch her win three weeks ago here in Florida at the Annika. So she hasn't cooled off one bit.”
Joel Dahmen and Lilia Vu on the conditions at Tiburon Golf Club
Dahmen sparked form during the fall contenting in back-to-back weeks with a T13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T7 in Las Vegas, where LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson also teed up on the PGA TOUR at the Shriners Children's Open during the FedExCup Fall.
Dahmen hasn’t played since the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, making an appearance as host for The Netflix Cup – another PGA TOUR crossover event – but is looking forward to getting back out on the course with his teammate.
“When I heard I was playing with her I was very excited,” Dahmen said. “I started following her on Instagram recently, and lacking there I will say on your Instagram game.”
“So we'll try to pick it up a little bit this week for you. I was just super excited.”
Although his Instagram game might be better, Dahmen is still looking to learn a few things this week as he prepares for the 2024 season.
“Anytime you can play with the best is super special,” Dahman mentioned. “I'm looking forward to maybe you can teach me a thing or two.”
But they’re also looking to win a thing or two and compete. “I’m hoping not to be the weakest link in the group, but if I'm even not -- if I can play somewhat OK, we're going to be just fine this week,” Dahmen joked. “I just can't screw everything up.”
“I don't think we have like any less of a chance of winning though,” Vu added. Which seems to be business as usual for the women’s world No. 1.
Alistair is a senior staff member at the PGA TOUR. Born and raised in England, he played golf professionally on the European Alps Tour before joining the PGA TOUR. Follow Alistair Cameron on Twitter.