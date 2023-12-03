Collin Morikawa assessed two-stroke penalty for use of green-reading materials

“This is a very complicated issue,” Cox continued. “We respect the traditional methods of people wanting to have notes in their yardage book. That is something that’s been going on for many years. And obviously, when we drafted this Model Local Rule we wanted to protect that. Some players and caddie take more notes than others. We were very specific in that these handwritten notes needed to be obtained through traditional methods to protect the fundamental skill of reading greens within our sport … If he had gone there using traditional methods and estimated with his feet or other means the percentages of slope on that practice putting green, 1%, 1.5% or 2% to gauge the amount of break on a particular length of putt, that chart or formula that the caddie has devised would be fine.”