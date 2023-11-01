Collin Morikawa first player to sign with TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club
2 Min Read
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), the inaugural team in TGL presented by SoFi, announced PGA TOUR star and Los Angeles native Collin Morikawa's signing to the team. This marks a monumental moment for the new golf league that fuses advanced tech and live action with six teams made up of 24 of the best players on the PGA TOUR.
Already a two-time major champion and six-time winner on TOUR, Morikawa returns home to represent Los Angeles Golf Club. With a reputation for precision, talent and unwavering dedication to the game, and an Angeleno himself, Morikawa embodies the spirit and ethos of LAGC.
Alexis Ohanian, founding investor of LAGC, said, “The launch of TGL and what we believe we're building in LA marks a turning point in the world of golf, and we couldn't have chosen a better player to embark on this experience with us. Collin's exceptional skill, commitment to the game and resonance with fans make him the perfect fit for LAGC."
Morikawa recorded multiple major championship victories in the fewest major championship starts in golf’s modern era, winning the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship in his second and seventh major starts, respectively. Morikawa furthered his standing in game and his reach internationally when he won the 2021 DP World Tour Championship and became the first American to win the Race to Dubai. The 26-year-old recorded his most recent PGA TOUR victory in October at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan.
"I'm honored and excited to join Los Angeles Golf Club as their inaugural team player," Morikawa shared. "This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and I look forward to representing LAGC with the same dedication and passion that I bring to every tournament. TGL has the opportunity to reach new fans and build enthusiasm for the game. Together, we aim to redefine the golfing experience for fans, forging new connections and celebrating the sport we love."
Neal Hubman, LAGC Club President, expressed, “As our first player signed to Los Angeles Golf Club, Collin embodies LA more than anyone. We are honored that he will be representing our team in the arena and look forward to welcoming him back home."
To confirm the four players on each team roster, TGL worked with teams, players and player management with the goal that a player’s TGL schedule would be complementary to his PGA TOUR competitive schedule. Additionally, considerations were made for the ESPN broadcast schedule, league, team competitive balance and, in certain cases, elements of what made each team, ownership group and city/region unique.