Sami Välimäki moves into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking

Välimäki, the 2020 DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters with a birdie on the first playoff hole against Jorge Campillo. Välimäki shot a final-round 69 to overcome a one-shot deficit entering the day. Välimäki is now fifth in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking and poised to earn a PGA TOUR card for 2024. It marked his first win of the season. Välimäki, 25, has finished runner-up twice this season.