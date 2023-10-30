Jon Rahm to throw out first pitch Tuesday at World Series Game 4
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Jon Rahm will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday at Game 4 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, Major League Baseball announced Sunday.
Rahm is an Arizona State University alumnus and Phoenix resident.
Rahm joins Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth as PGA TOUR stars to throw a first pitch in an MLB game in the same year as their Masters victories. Scheffler and Spieth, Texas residents, were also in attendance for the Rangers’ Game 1 victory in Arlington, Texas.
Adam Hadwin, Justin Rose and Brian Harman are among the PGA TOUR golfers to throw out first pitches this season. Hadwin threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays in June. Rose threw the first pitch at Wrigley Field for a Chicago Cubs game in August, and Harman threw the first pitch at an Atlanta Braves game the following week.
It’s not Rahm’s maiden foray into baseball, either. The 11-time TOUR winner saw live pitching up close at the Titleist Performance Institute in California earlier this season. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler threw pitches to Rahm, who was standing in the batter’s box.
“I said, ‘I’ve got to see this one guy live throw a pitch.’ I couldn’t believe when I saw the actual plate how small it is,” Rahm said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way you hit this all the time on command.’ He threw two lasers at the same spot. He said it was 85 mph. It didn’t seem like he was trying very hard.”
Rahm will hope for a laser of his own at the Fall Classic. Game 4 between the Diamondbacks and Rangers begins at 8:03 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31.