Ryo Ishikawa rolls back the good times as 3 Japanese golfers enjoy top 10s at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Unlike Ishikawa, Hisatsune is uncertain of taking up the exemption to Mexico due to his priority to ensure he retains his top 10 status in the Race to Dubai Rankings on the DP World Tour, where he is currently in seventh place for players not otherwise exempt. “I really want to go (to Mexico). However, with my schedule, things are looking pretty tight, so I'm going to take a little time to think about it before I decide,” he said.