Ryder Cup recap: Final score, results from all Sunday Singles matches
Europe stifles American comeback to win back the Ryder Cup
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy – It’s over. Europe’s Ryder Cup dominance on home soil continues.
With a 10.5-5.5 lead entering the day, the Europeans needed just four points to win the Cup.
It took them longer than they hoped, but Tommy Fleetwood, in the 10th match of the day, clinched it with a birdie on the 16th hole.
It marks Europe’s seventh consecutive Ryder Cup victory on home soil. The Europeans have won 10 of the last 14 Ryder Cups, dating back to 1995.
The Americans put themselves in a deficit that no team has ever come back from. Still, they gave the Europeans a scare as the sun began to set on Sunday. After Europe won 1.5 points in the first two matches, the U.S. won five points in the next seven matches.
That left Europe searching for a half-point in one of the final three matches to bring it home. That came courtesy of Fleetwood. After his opponent, Rickie Fowler, put his tee shot in the water on the par-4 16th, Fleetwood drove the green. Fleetwood nestled his eagle putt within a few feet of the cup and Fowler conceded the hole. That didn’t end the match there, but it guaranteed at least a tie and that long-awaited half-point. Fleetwood closed out the match on the next hole.
It’s back to the drawing board for a U.S. Team that was convinced they had done enough since their 2018 defeat in France to end a 30-year drought. Though they won convincingly in 2021, beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits, they found themselves in a historic deficit after each of the first two days in Rome.
A valiant Sunday effort should soothe some American sorrows, but they will leave Rome knowing it will be another long four years before they get another crack at ending the drought.
Read below for recaps from all of Sunday’s matches as they finish:
Viktor Hovland (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa (U.S.), 4 and 3
A decisive first point for Europe. Hovland capped a wonderful week with a signature Singles performance. He birdied four of five holes midway through his front nine to take an early 3-up lead. Morikawa tried to cut into the lead on several occasions, but the Norwegian was undeterred. Hovland, 7 under for the round, won the 11th, 12th and the final 15th hole to earn the critical point for Europe.
Hovland’s game matured greatly since he went 0-3-2 in his Ryder Cup debut at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits. He rode great momentum following his win at the TOUR Championship and emerged from Italy as one of the top performers of the week.
Player records: Morikawa (1-3-0); Hovland (3-1-1)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 5.5, Europe 11.5
Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) ties Jon Rahm (Europe)
Another critical flip on the 18th hole. Scheffler held a 1-up lead on the final hole – a win crucial to the U.S. Team’s comeback efforts.
But a misjudged eagle chip from the world No. 1 ran through the back of the green while Rahm cozied his eagle attempt just inches from the hole. Scheffler’s chip to tie the hole and win the match didn’t have enough pace.
The result stymied what appeared to be growing American momentum. With the U.S. Team in front of numerous matches, a leadoff win from Scheffler could have trickled down to the rest of the team. Instead, the Europeans earned an important half-point.
Rahm earned 3 points for Europe this week and did not lose a match. Meanwhile, Scheffler was held without a win.
Player records: Scheffler (0-2-2); Rahm (2-0-2)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 6, Europe 12
Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) def. Justin Rose (Europe), 2 and 1
The first win of the day for the U.S. comes from the man who provided the Americans a shot of life late Saturday evening.
Cantlay birdied the final two holes of his Four-ball match Saturday to flip a point for the U.S. and give the Americans hope of a special Sunday comeback. Then, against a fiery Rose in Singles, Cantlay kept the U.S. hopes alive. Cantlay weathered a late surge by the 43-year-old Englishman and beat him in emphatic fashion, draining a 16-foot birdie to win the match at 17.
Rose’s record won’t look special, but the veteran turned back the clock with a vintage putting performance this week.
Player records: Cantlay (2-2-0); Rose (1-1-1)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 7, Europe 12
Rory McIlroy (Europe) def. Sam Burns (U.S.), 3 and 1
What a week for McIlroy. The win over Burns secured McIlroy his fourth point of the week, his best performance in seven Ryder Cup appearances. It is the most points earned by any player this week.
He also provided a momentous blow to the Americans, securing Europe’s second full point. Along with Rahm’s half-point earned, it put Europe within 1.5 points of winning the Ryder Cup.
Burns played well, but he just couldn’t keep up with McIlroy’s pace. The world No. 2 carded eight birdies and no bogeys. He ended it on 17 by holing a 13-foot birdie putt. That’s going to be tough to beat.
Player records: Burns (1-2-0); McIlroy (4-1-0)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 7, Europe 13
Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) def. Brian Harman (U.S.), 3 and 2
The win is close.
Hatton knew it, too, as he spun his bunker shot to just a few inches on the par-4 16th. Harman missed his birdie putt to extend the match and suddenly the Ryder Cup was within just 0.5 points. Hatton looked at the crowd and screamed – their long-awaited Ryder Cup revenge now just one tied match away.
Hatton controlled his business from the beginning. He led 3-up after 4 holes. Harman cut it to 1-up after nine holes, but Hatton won the 11th and 13th with birdies, then finished it off on 16.
Hatton flipped the script after a disappointing debut in 2021. He went just 1-2-1 at Whistling Straits but was one of Europe’s best this week.
Player records: Harman (2-2-0); Hatton (3-0-1)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 7, Europe 14
Brooks Koepka (U.S.) def. Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 3 and 2
It was a match between a five-time major winner and a man who has never appeared in one. Koepka leaned on his experience and dispatched Åberg, the impressive Ryder Cup rookie.
Koepka was 3-up after eight holes and maintained the lead through the back nine. After a bit of a down week for Koepka, it was a needed response, one that kept the U.S. playing meaningful golf down the stretch.
It was still an extremely promising week for Åberg. Five months ago, he was in college. This week, he won two points for Europe. He should be a factor in many Ryder Cups to come.
Player records: Koepka (1-1-1); Åberg (2-2-0)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 8, Europe 14
Max Homa (U.S.) def. Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe), 1 up
He was the rookie who never played like it. Homa needed to make a 7-foot par putt on the 18th to win his match. If he missed, he and Fitzpatrick would tie and Europe would win the Ryder Cup.
Homa said his head was spinning, but his putting stroke was straight. The ball gently broke left to right and fell in the cup. It was not over yet.
“That was an out-of-body experience,” Homa said. “I just told myself, 'This is what you ask for. Here’s your opportunity.'”
In the greenside rough after his second shot on 18, Homa made the bold decision to take an unplayable. The ball had stopped just short of the bunker and settled in some of the thickest grass on the course. He wasn’t sure he could advance it. So, with Fitzpatrick only 8 feet away from his birdie, Homa flopped his fourth shot over the bunker to 7 feet. Fitzpatrick missed his putt, and Homa capitalized.
It’s the latest in a string of clutch moments from Homa. He led the Americans this week in points, 3.5. He is 7-1-1 in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup combined.
Player records: Homa (3-1-1); Fitzpatrick (1-2-0)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 9, Europe 14
Xander Schauffele (U.S.) def. Nicolai Højgaard (Europe), 3 and 2
A day of redemption for Schauffele. The staple of recent U.S. team events was uncharacteristically poor through two days, but he took care of business against an outmatched opponent on Sunday.
Two down through three holes, Schauffele won seven of the next 12 holes to close out Højgaard. He did it with six birdies and a par. Højgaard couldn’t get much going on the back nine, making nine straight pars to end the match.
Højgaard is the only European who did not win a match this week.
Player records: Schauffele (1-3-0); Højgaard (0-2-1)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 10, Europe 14
Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Sepp Straka (Europe), 2-up
Thomas remains undefeated in his Ryder Cup singles career, moving to 3-0-0 with the win over Straka. It came down to the last hole, with the Ryder Cup still in the balance. But by the time they reached the green, Fleetwood had already guaranteed the European team the winning point.
It was an up-and-down week for one of the key cogs of the U.S. Team.
Thomas and Jordan Spieth, traditionally the catalysts for American success, managed just 0.5 points in three matches. The Thomas that we are used to seeing emerged Sunday, though. He made six birdies and was a constant source of energy as the U.S. attempted to come back. His 1.5 points is a career-low in any American team event.
Player records: Thomas (1-2-1); Straka (1-2-0)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 11, Europe 14
Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) def. Rickie Fowler (U.S.), 3 and 1
It came a little later than Europe hoped, but it’s no matter now. Fleetwood clinched the Ryder Cup on the 16th hole.
He watched as Fowler’s tee shot found the water. Still, he took on the drivable par 4 with the driver and hit a towering tee shot that landed and stopped on the green. He cozied his putt within 3 feet of the hole, and Fowler conceded the putt. Fleetwood won the match outright on the next hole after Fowler’s birdie attempt came up short.
It was a disappointing week for Fowler, whose career Ryder Cup record drops to 3-9-5. Meanwhile, Fleetwood continues to be an X-factor on European soil. He is 7-1-0 in his two Ryder Cup appearances in Europe.
Player records: Fowler (0-2-0); Fleetwood (3-1-0)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 11, Europe 15
Robert MacIntyre (Europe) def. Wyndham Clark (U.S.), 2 and 1
MacIntyre and Clark stood on the 16th tee and watched as Fleetwood clinched the Ryder Cup some 300 yards away.
The match was tied at that point, Clark winning four of the last seven holes to stage a furious comeback. But with that jolt of European excitement, MacIntyre won the next two holes to take the match.
It caps a rousing week for MacIntyre in his Ryder Cup debut. He and Justin Rose went 1-0-1 as a pair in Four-ball, eking out a momentum-shifting tie on Friday, then winning the lone European win in Saturday’s Four-ball.
Player records: Clark (1-1-1); MacIntyre (2-0-1)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 11, Europe 16
Shane Lowry (Europe) ties Jordan Spieth (U.S.)
Spieth and Lowry were surrounded by fans on the 18th green. Europe was celebrating. The Ryder Cup had already been decided, but here was the one match yet to finish. And it was a thrilling one, at that.
It’s fitting it ended in a tie: Both Spieth and Lowry carded eight birdies in the match that swung back and forth. Spieth took a 3-up lead after five holes. Lowry stormed back to tie it through 14. Spieth won the 15th; Lowry won the 16th and 17th. Then Spieth closed the 18th with a birdie to tie.
It’s a disappointing result for Spieth, who battled his swing through the first two days. It marks his first Ryder Cup without a win.
Player records: Spieth (0-2-2); Lowry (1-1-1)
Score at match’s conclusion: U.S. 11.5, Europe 16.5