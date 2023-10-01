Ryder Cup recap: Final score, results from all Sunday Singles matches

That left Europe searching for a half-point in one of the final three matches to bring it home. That came courtesy of Fleetwood. After his opponent, Rickie Fowler, put his tee shot in the water on the par-4 16th, Fleetwood drove the green. Fleetwood nestled his eagle putt within a few feet of the cup and Fowler conceded the hole. That didn’t end the match there, but it guaranteed at least a tie and that long-awaited half-point. Fleetwood closed out the match on the next hole.