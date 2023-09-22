Europe uses hole-in-one, hole-out and chip-in to cut U.S. lead to 5-3 at Solheim Cup

“I’m really proud of the way the entire team fought back in the afternoon," European Captain Suzann Pettersen said. “It’s not easy to stand on that tee in the afternoon knowing you’re down four after the first session. So I got to say, hat’s off to all my players, the way they fought and the way they showed their character on this Friday afternoon. You get knocked down, you stand up and you try it again, and that’s kind of what I told the girls and they did.”