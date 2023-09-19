Jordan Spieth and wife Annie welcome daughter, Sophie
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, have welcomed their second child, daughter Sophie.
The golfer posted the news of her Sept. 12th arrival on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Jordan and Annie already have a son, Sammy, who was born in 2021 and already has made a few much-celebrated public appearances, including the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, where he wore headphones to protect his ears from the noise.
Spieth, who turned 30 earlier this summer, is a 13-time PGA TOUR winner who captured five tournament titles, including two majors, in 2015, when he also won the FedExCup and Player of the Year. He won the 2021 Valero Texas Open to break a four-year win drought and won again at the RBC Heritage last year. (He lost in a playoff at the RBC Heritage this year.)
One of three players who opted out of a recent scouting trip to Marco Simone in Rome, Spieth will join his 11 teammates, captain, and vice-captains for the Ryder Cup there next week. It will mark his fifth Ryder Cup start. He also has played in four Presidents Cups.
Spieth is ranked 12th in the world and coming off a season in which he finished 27th in the FedExCup.
