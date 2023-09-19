Gary Woodland recuperating from brain surgery, on the road to recovery
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland underwent surgery on Monday to extract a brain lesion. According to a statement shared on Woodland's social media profiles, the four-time PGA TOUR winner was resting and recuperating after a significant portion of the tumor was successfully removed during the procedure.
“After a long surgery today, the majority of the tumor has been removed and he is currently resting,” the post stated.
Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, disclosed in an Aug. 30 post that he had been diagnosed with a brain lesion months earlier and had been trying to treat the condition with medicine. He decided to undergo surgery after consulting with specialists, calling it “the best course of action.”
Woodland, 39, played in 24 events this season. He made 18 cuts and had top-10 finishes at The Genesis Invitational (T9) and Texas Children’s Houston Open (T9).