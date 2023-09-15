How to watch Fortinet Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The inaugural FedExCup Fall kicks off on the West Coast with this week’s Fortinet Championship where Max Homa is looking for a rare three-peat. Round 2 at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California, takes place Friday.
Lucas Herbert leads by two strokes over S.H. Kim heading into the second round.
Six golfers who finished inside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are teeing it up in Napa, including Homa, Cam Davis, Sahith Theegala, Andrew Putnam, Brendon Todd and Eric Cole. Justin Thomas, who just missed the FedExCup Playoffs and is 71st in the FedExCup standings, will make his first start since the Wyndham Championship as he prepares for the Ryder Cup, where he'll head to Rome as a captain’s pick.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. ET (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 3-9 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 4-9 p.m. ET (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured Group: 6 p.m.-9 p.m.
• Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Friday, Sept. 15
10:28 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas, Sahith Theegala
10:39 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Mackenzie Hughes, Cam Davis
ESPN+ Afternoon Coverage (Once morning groups finish):
3:38 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen
3:49 p.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar