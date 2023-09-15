D&F: Lucas Herbert sets the pace in Napa, but plenty of value remains with the chase pack

The opening round in Napa offered some promise. Thomas is looking to gear his game up for the upcoming Ryder Cup, and find his footing in the fall after failing to make the FedExCup Playoffs last month. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but a 3-under 69 made Thomas’ Roman prospects seem at least a little more promising. Still, within the confines of this week’s event, the price is just too short. Thomas was still plenty wayward off the tee, ranking 101st in SG: Off-the-Tee, and I’m not convinced that he can keep up the birdie rates that will be needed to move up the standings by Sunday. This week could still offer plenty of positives for Thomas as he looks to find his game, but I need to see more before I’m looking to invest in an outright price this short.