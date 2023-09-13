Viktor Hovland makes his return after a spirited summer
3 Min Read
FedExCup champion will play on DP World Tour, Ryder Cup
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
Viktor Hovland finally got a breather.
After a season-ending sprint that saw him win the BMW Championship, TOUR Championship and FedExCup (along with the $18 million first-place bonus) in a span of two weeks, he needed one.
“Yeah, it's been kind of a crazy month for me,” Hovland, 25, said from the BMW PGA Championship at the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
“I had two nice weeks off back in Oklahoma before coming here. Got some rest and getting ready for this week. This is a big week for the DP World Tour, and I've always loved coming here.
“Had a good week here last year,” he continued, “and hopefully can improve on that a little bit and obviously the Ryder Cup in a couple weeks so lots to play for and looking forward to it.”
Hovland, who is ninth in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai standings, tied for fifth at the BMW PGA last year, but far more top of mind for fans in America and elsewhere is what he did at the BMW Championship, the second event of the three-week FedExCup Playoffs, last month.
At Olympia Fields outside Chicago, Hovland birdied four of the last five holes for a course-record 61 to edge Scottie Scheffler. And Hovland wasn’t done. He began the next week’s TOUR Championship two strokes behind Scheffler but erased that deficit and then some with scores of 68-64-66-63. He beat Xander Schauffele by five.
Viktor Hovland’s best shots from the FedExCup Playoffs
In a span of just 14 days, Hovland had beat all comers and banked north of $21 million.
“It’s fun when every part of your game comes together for two weeks,” he said.
But that was then. In England on Wednesday he insisted he won’t rest on his laurels, reminding that there’s always something new to play for just over the horizon. He also feels (gulp) that he can still improve.
“Yeah, obviously it was a really cool accomplishment for me and those are the moments that make all the practice and hours worth it,” Hovland said. “But at the same time, I still enjoy getting back to work and trying to get better, and maybe I'll try this thing out and see if that works.
“So even though I get success in tournaments and winning is a lot of fun,” he continued, “I’m still enjoying getting back to work and seeing if I can get better.”
After the BMW PGA, he’ll get a week off before heading to Rome to join the rest of the European squad as they try to take back the Ryder Cup. The U.S. lopsidedly won at home two years ago, but this one figures to be closer. Each team may need the best from each of its players no matter how great or recent their accomplishments.
“I have to make sure that I sit down and enjoy the moment and enjoy the success that I've had,” Hovland said, “but at the same time I don't let that take away from these tournaments that are coming up as well.”
