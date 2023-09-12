Grant Thornton Invitational unveils three distinct formats for mixed-team play

This final round will feature a format new to team play and a twist on traditional Four-ball. In the modified format, both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole. Six-time PGA TOUR winner and Grant Thornton ambassador Rickie Fowler sees the format as both challenging and unique: “Playing our partner’s tee shots is going to be the ultimate test of teamwork and I’m really excited to play this format, not having seen it before on TOUR.”