Mets owner Steven A. Cohen secures rights to New York TGL team

TGL is a new primetime golf league that fuses technology and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches starting in January 2024. TGL will be staged in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Fla. on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a cutting-edge, shorter format presentation of team golf featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 12 players committed to playing in TGL have been announced, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel. With currently five of the top 10 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 28 major championships, 190 PGA TOUR wins and collectively has ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks. Currently nine announced TGL players will be representing their countries at the 2023 Ryder Cup.