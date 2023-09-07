Mets owner Steven A. Cohen secures rights to New York TGL team
The four TGL Team ownership groups span NFL, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS and NWSL
NEW YORK – TGL, the new tech-forward, primetime, team golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA TOUR, has announced the formation of the fourth of six team ownership groups with New York Mets owner Steven A. Cohen acquiring the rights to the New York team in TGL. His TGL team representing New York will be managed by his family office, Cohen Private Ventures, and will compete in TGL’s first season launching in January 2024. The announcement was made Thursday by Cohen and Mike McCarley, CEO, TMRW Sports and TGL.
“We’re excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team,” Cohen said. “As golf continues to grow in popularity, there’s a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world’s top players. TGL’s primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We’re excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud.”
Cohen is the chairman and CEO of Point72, a global multi-strategy asset management firm. Cohen bought the iconic NY Mets major league baseball team in 2020 and serves as chairman and CEO of the team. An avid philanthropist and entrepreneur, Cohen has founded and holds active leadership roles in a number of nonprofit organizations. In 2001, Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, founded the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation, which is committed to supporting Lyme and tickborne disease research, underserved communities, children, the arts and sustainability. Cohen created Cohen Veterans Network and Cohen Veterans Bioscience in 2015 to improve the mental healthcare, treatment and quality of life for veterans and their families. Cohen also serves on the Emeritus Board of the Robin Hood Foundation and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Board of Trustees.
“The addition of New York as a TGL team not only continues the success of adding major markets to TGL, but also adds an ownership group with strong ties to other major league teams and fanbases,” McCarley said. “Steve Cohen’s ability and willingness to operate, promote and market this team to New York fans is a significant step as we build towards the launch of TGL in January. Steve’s passion for winning is undeniable and infectious, as he is a welcomed addition to our original six TGL owners. A Cohen-led TGL team representing New York, alongside strong ownership groups in Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles, will further elevate the profile of TGL on the global stage.”
TGL previously announced its first three of six ownership groups:
- TGL Atlanta, led by Arthur M. Blank
- TGL Boston, led by Fenway Sports Group
- Los Angeles Golf Club led by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams; as well as limited partners, the Antetokounmpo brothers
TGL’s team owners’ portfolios of teams currently spans the NFL, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NASCAR, MLS and NWSL. TGL team names, brands, front office staff and players will be unveiled later this year, as will the inaugural schedule and other operational and fan-centric elements of TGL.
TGL is a new primetime golf league that fuses technology and live action with teams of PGA TOUR stars across a season of matches starting in January 2024. TGL will be staged in a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Fla. on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a cutting-edge, shorter format presentation of team golf featuring some of the PGA TOUR’s biggest superstars. Currently, 12 players committed to playing in TGL have been announced, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel. With currently five of the top 10 players in the world, this initial list of committed players has won 28 major championships, 190 PGA TOUR wins and collectively has ranked as the World No. 1 for 886 weeks. Currently nine announced TGL players will be representing their countries at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
How it works: TGL
- Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head match play. Four team ownership groups have now been finalized with TGL Atlanta, led by Arthur Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment; TGL Boston, led by the Fenway Sports Group; Los Angeles Golf Club, led by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams; and TGL New York, led by Steven A. Cohen.
- Tech-forward venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course paired with a tech-infused short-game complex.
- Tech-enabled fan experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a two-hour, primetime televised match.
- Season: Fifteen regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches.