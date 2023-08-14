How the top-50 bubble unfolded at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Only two players are currently projected to move inside the top 50 from the start of the week. Hideki Matsuyama is projected to jump from 57th to 47th after a final-round 65, which has moved him to T12 for the week at 9 under. Cam Davis is projected to move from 62nd to 46th; he's currently T10 for the week, playing the 10th hole. This would leave Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy, projected No. 51 and No. 52 respectively, as those projected to move out. Hughes and Hardy are each done for the day and can only await the final numbers.