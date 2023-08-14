How the top-50 bubble unfolded at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Top 50 qualify for BMW Championship and next year's eight Signature Events; Lucas Glover wins at TPC Southwind
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship delivered no shortage of drama, with the all-important top-50 bubble finalizing at the FedExCup Playoffs opener.
The top 50 on the FedExCup standings advance to next week’s BMW Championship and also gain access to next season’s eight Signature Events, which feature elevated purses and point totals.
After the bubble drama was finalized, Lucas Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. It marks Glover's second straight victory, having entered last week's Wyndham Championship outside the top 100 on the FedExCup and needing a strong week just to make the FedExCup Playoffs. Now Glover stands fourth on the season-long race into the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, behind only Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.
There was plenty of bubble uncertainty on a hot and humid Sunday afternoon at TPC Southwind, but as the dust settled, only two players moved inside the top 50 this week: Cam Davis and Hideki Matsuyama. The two players to fall outside the top 50: Mackenzie Hughes (No. 51) and Nick Hardy (No. 52).
Matsuyama came up clutch with a final-round 65; he was projected outside the top 60 on the FedExCup at various junctures Sunday, but his late flourish propelled him to No. 47 on the FedExCup standings. Davis closed in 3-under 67 for a T6 finish, moving from 62nd to 45th on the FedExCup.
Hardy entered Sunday projected No. 50 on the FedExCup, the Chicagoland native squarely on the bubble to advance to his hometown BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. But after three straight opening birdies, Hardy slowed to an even-par 70 for a T49 finish at TPC Southwind, and it wasn't enough to solidify a top-50 spot.
Nick Hardy emotional after failing to qualify for hometown BMW Championship
The final three players to punch their tickets to Olympia Fields for next week's BMW Championship: No. 48 Tom Hoge, No. 49 Harris English and No. 50 Patrick Rodgers.
Here's a look at how the FedEx St. Jude Championship and top-50 bubble unfolded down the stretch at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
7:44 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover and Patrick Cantlay are headed to a playoff at TPC Southwind after both players carded 15-under 265.
Glover had 22 feet to win on the final hole of regulation but left it just short, right in the heart. Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy each finished 14 under, one stroke back.
Glover began the week at 49th on the FedExCup and has secured his spot at next week's BMW Championship, continuing a remarkable run that saw him win last week's Wyndham Championship just to move into the FedExCup Playoffs field.
Two players (Cam Davis and Hideki Matsuyama) moved inside the top 50 this week, securing spots at the BMW Championship, with Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy moving out.
7:33 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover splits the fairway at the water-logged par-4 18th, leaving 146 yards to the hole. The scenario: Birdie to win, par for a playoff.
Playing one group ahead, Tommy Fleetwood just missed a 20-foot birdie try that would have matched Patrick Cantlay's clubhouse lead at 15 under. Glover is the only player remaining who can match or surpass him.
Glover entered the week at No. 49 on the FedExCup and is on the verge of cementing his spot at next week's BMW Championship.
7:17 p.m. ET: With the top-50 bubble all but finalized, the attention turns to the top of the leaderboard. Patrick Cantlay has posted 15-under total, with Lucas Glover at 15 under as he approaches the 72nd hole. Tommy Fleetwood is one back, also approaching the 72nd hole.
Glover began the week at No. 49 on the FedExCup, but he has kept the bubble at arm's length with a sterling effort at TPC Southwind. The 43-year-old won last week's Wyndham Championship to earn a Playoffs spot in dramatic fashion, and regardless of what happens in the final moments in Memphis, he'll comfortably advance to Chicago for the BMW Championship. Glover is currently projected No. 5 on the FedExCup.
Lucas Glover bounces-back with birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
6:40 p.m. ET: The two players to move inside the top 50 this week: Cam Davis and Hideki Matsuyama.
Davis splits the fairway off the tee at the water-infested par-4 18th, flushes a short iron to 12 feet and two-putts for a comfortable par. With a final-round 67 at TPC Southwind, Davis finishes the week at 11-under 269, currently in a tie for fifth. He's projected 44th on the FedExCup and will advance to next week's BMW Championship, also cementing a spot in next year's eight Signature Events. Davis entered the week at No. 62 on the FedExCup.
After entering the week at No. 57 in the FedExCup, Matsuyama carded a final-round 65 at TPC Southwind, including a 5-under stretch across his final six holes, to move to T15 for the tournament. He's projected No. 47 in the FedExCup and will head to the BMW Championship for a 10th consecutive year.
The two players to move outside the top 50 this week: Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy.
Mackenzie Hughes' interview after Round 4 of FedEx St. Jude
Hughes entered the week at 47th in the FedExCup but carded 1-under 279 at TPC Southwind, currently T58 for the week. He's projected to finish No. 51 on the FedExCup, 28 points shy of No. 50 Patrick Rodgers.
Sunday brought heartbreak warfare for Hardy, who began the week at 50th on the FedExCup and also began Sunday at No. 50. The Chicagoland native began the final round with three straight birdies, but he backpedaled en route to a closing even-par 70. He's T49 for the tournament and projected to finish No. 52 on the FedExCup, 38 points back of Rodgers.
6:20 p.m. ET: Australia's Cam Davis finds a greenside bunker on his approach at the par-4 17th, with pars invaluable in his quest to advance to the BMW Championship, and he plays a magician-like third shot to 3 feet for a timely par save.
Davis heads to the 72nd hole at projected 45th on the FedExCup standings. A bogey would project him 50th. A double bogey would move him to projected 52nd, which would move Mackenzie Hughes into the 50th and final spot.
6:10 p.m. ET: The final remaining top-50 drama appears to come down to Cam Davis and Mackenzie Hughes.
Davis is currently projected No. 44 on the FedExCup, with two holes to play. A bogey-bogey finish would project Davis to No. 52 on the season-long standings, which in turn would move Hughes into the 50th and final spot for next week's BMW Championship.
6:00 p.m. ET: Stephan Jaeger closes with a 10-foot birdie on 18, but it's too little, too late, as he cards a final-round 69 for an 8-under total, currently T20. He projects to No. 56 on the FedExCup, 80 points shy of current projected No. 50 Patrick Rodgers.
Beau Hossler had a chance into the back nine, but he was derailed by bogeys on Nos. 10 and 13. Hossler has two holes remaining; back-to-back birdies would still leave him outside the projected top 50.
Consequently, No. 49 Harris English and No. 50 Patrick Rodgers both look safe to advance to the BMW Championship.
5:45 p.m. ET: With potential bubble busters slowing down as the afternoon unfolds at TPC Southwind, the top 50 is beginning to take its final shape.
Cam Davis has hung tough throughout the day, T7 for the week with three holes to play, and is projected No. 45 on the FedExCup. As things stand, he has one stroke of cushion on the top 50, after draining a 7-footer to save par at No. 15. Davis is one of two players projected to move inside the top 50 this week, along with Hideki Matsuyama, who carded a final-round 65 at TPC Southwind to move into projected No. 47.
Patrick Rodgers holds down the projected No. 50 spot, three-tenths of a point behind No. 49 Harris English.
Mackenzie Hughes currently holds the No. 51 spot, 28 points behind Rodgers. Essentially, Hughes' scenario to advance would include two Davis bogeys down the stretch.
5:35 p.m. ET: Stephan Jaeger fell victim to the par-5 16th hole Sunday at TPC Southwind, halting his chances of qualifying for his first BMW Championship.
Jaeger missed his tee shot into the right tree line at the reachable par 5, playing as Sunday's easiest hole, and was forced to punch out. He found a greenside bunker from 229 yards and could not get up and down. The bogey dropped him back to projected 56th on the FedExCup; two more birdies would still leave him short of the top 50.
These developments also give Patrick Rodgers, projected No. 50, some breathing room on the bubble.
5:10 p.m. ET: Three-tenths of a point. That's all separating No. 49 Harris English and No. 50 Patrick Rodgers as the FedEx St. Jude Championship nears its conclusion.
English is projected to hold 939.588 points, with Rodgers projected to 939.267 points. Both players have finished the week at 2-under 278, so Rodgers cannot surpass English on the standings.
There's a strong chance that English and Rodgers both advance to Chicago, but they'll have a close eye on Stephan Jaeger (projected 55th) and Beau Hossler (projected 59th) over the final few holes. Jaeger and Hossler each have a chance at cracking the top 50 with a late surge.
5:05 p.m. ET: Stephan Jaeger has three holes to be a hero.
The six-time Korn Ferry Tour winner has never qualified for the BMW Championship but has played his way into contention for a chance. He's currently projected 56th on the FedExCup, standing T19 this week at 8 under, with one birdie and 14 pars Sunday.
Jaeger likely needs to play these final three holes in 2 under, at minimum, to move inside the top 50. As things stand, two birdies would project him to 48th in the FedExCup. One birdie would project him to 52nd.
Patrick Rodgers currently holds down the projected 50th spot (939.267 points), fractions of a point behind projected No. 49 Harris English (939.588 points).
4:46 p.m. ET: Australia's Cam Davis began the week at No. 62 on the FedExCup, needing a strong effort to advance to Chicago. He's delivering so far, stuffing a short iron to tap-in range at the par-4 10th, moving to 3 under Sunday and 11 under for the tournament. He's T9 for the week and projected No. 46 on the FedExCup. As things currently stand, he has a two-stroke cushion on a top-50 position.
Cam Davis peppers the flag with tight approach at FedEx St. Jude
4:36 p.m. ET: Patrick Rodgers is currently projected No. 50 on the FedExCup, after carding a final-round 70 at TPC Southwind for a 2-under 278 total. He's currently T53 on the leaderboard, bringing a precarious position on the bubble after entering the week at 43rd on the FedExCup.
Rodgers is projected 27 points off Mackenzie Hughes for the final spot. Hughes is done for the day, but Rodgers' fate could be tied to that of Stephan Jaeger and Beau Hossler, both on the course with a chance to move into Playoffs position.
Jaeger is playing No. 14, standing T19 for the week and projected No. 56 on the FedExCup. With two birdies, he could bump Rodgers.
Hossler is playing No. 12, standing T19 for the week and projected No. 58 on the FedExCup. With two birdies, he would still trail Rodgers by 20 points as things currently project, but point distribution remains very much in flux based on how the field fares down the stretch.
4:30 p.m. ET: The top-50 bubble is crystallizing, but plenty of movement is possible over the final few hours of competition at TPC Southwind.
Only two players are currently projected to move inside the top 50 from the start of the week. Hideki Matsuyama is projected to jump from 57th to 47th after a final-round 65, which has moved him to T12 for the week at 9 under. Cam Davis is projected to move from 62nd to 46th; he's currently T10 for the week, playing the 10th hole. This would leave Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy, projected No. 51 and No. 52 respectively, as those projected to move out. Hughes and Hardy are each done for the day and can only await the final numbers.
4:11 p.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama plays a magnificent flop shot from right of the 18th green, cozying it up for an easy par and a final-round 65 at TPC Southwind. It's quite the turnaround for Matsuyama, who was projected outside the top 60 earlier in the day and needed some late heroics. He delivered, playing his last six holes in 5 under.
Matsuyama now stands T12 for the week, in the clubhouse at 9 under, projected 47th on the FedExCup. He's in a good spot to advance to next week's BMW Championship, but it's not yet a lock, as players still remain on the course (including Beau Hossler and Stephan Jaeger) who could surpass his eventual point total. His T12 position could also drop, which would benefit finishers currently projected behind Matsuyama including Tom Hoge, Harris English and Patrick Rodgers.
4:08 p.m. ET: After a birdie-par-birdie-eagle-birdie stretch to move into the projected No. 47 position, Hideki Matsuyama arrives at the difficult 72nd hole suddenly positioned for a trip to Chicago.
Matsuyama misses the fairway to the right at the par-4 18th, then misses the green long and right on his approach, leaving a slippery 55-foot pitch from the first cut of rough. Current projections indicate that a bogey would move Matsuyama outside the projected top 50, but this remains very much in flux as the leaderboard shifts.
4:00 p.m. ET: In a last-ditch effort to keep his Playoffs run alive, Hideki Matsuyama is authoring some Memphis magic.
Matsuyama has followed birdies at 13 and 15 with an eagle at the par-5 16th and now an 11-foot birdie at the par-4 17th. He's now 5 under for his last five holes, suddenly projected No. 47 on the FedExCup as he heads to the 72nd hole.
3:52 p.m. ET: Needing a closing birdie to move inside the projected top 50, Nick Hardy tugs his tee shot left at the par-4 18th; it kicks off the slope and bounds into the water hazard. He drops and lasers a short iron from 151 yards to 9 feet, leaving a par attempt with essentially must-make implications to keep his hopes alive.
Hardy cannot convert. The bogey drops him to projected No. 52. With a topsy-turvy, final-round 70, he's now T49 on the leaderboard, essentially reliant on other bubble players falling back for a chance at cracking the top 50.
3:42 p.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery cannot convert his par attempt at the 72nd hole, as the 17-footer misses right and he taps in for bogey. After waiting out a rain delay with just one hole to play, he falls from projected 50th to 53rd on the FedExCup. His Playoffs run is very much in jeopardy.
With the Montgomery bogey, Mackenzie Hughes (in the house) moves into the projected No. 50 spot.
Nick Hardy has arrived at the 18th hole, projected No. 51. As things stand, a closing birdie would move him past Hughes for the pivotal 50th spot.
Hideki Matsuyama, playing No. 17, is just one birdie away from moving inside the top 50 as well. After an eagle at the par-5 16th, Matsuyama currently projects No. 52.
Hideki Matsuyama cards an eagle on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
3:37 p.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery finds trouble at the 72nd hole, missing his tee shot wide right and then missing the green short and right, leaving a 40-yard pitch for his third. He began the hole at projected 50th on the FedExCup, squarely on the bubble.
Montgomery pitches to 17 feet, leaving a mid-range par attempt with potential stakes of keeping his season alive.
In the meantime, Nick Hardy drains a 20-foot birdie putt from off the green at the par-4 17th, moving within one stroke of the projected top 50.
Nick Hardy holes clutch birdie from fringe at FedEx St. Jude
Hideki Matsuyama makes eagle at the short par-5 16th to move into projected 52nd on the FedExCup, as well. The jockeying is in full force down the stretch at TPC Southwind.
3:23 p.m. ET: After a delay of 1 hour, 36 minutes, the final round has resumed at TPC Southwind. The final pairing of Lucas Glover and Taylor Moore will tee off at 3:28 p.m. ET.
3:10 p.m. ET: With play 10 minutes from resumption, all eyes turn to Taylor Montgomery.
The TOUR rookie is projected No. 50 as he readies to tee off at the water-logged par-4 18th at TPC Southwind. He is currently projected 9 points ahead of Mackenzie Hughes (in the house) for the final spot at the BMW Championship. A bogey would project Montgomery to No. 52 and move Hughes into a projected Playoffs position.
2:55 p.m. ET: The practice area has re-opened, with play slated to resume at 3:20 p.m. ET.
The delay means Mackenzie Hughes must wait even longer to learn his fate as it pertains to the top-50 bubble.
The Canadian is currently projected No. 51, having concluded his week in 1-under 279, currently T59. Hughes began the week at 47th in the FedExCup, but a third-round 75 at TPC Southwind muddied his situation after opening in 67-68.
Hughes, who won this season's Sanderson Farms Championship, has qualified for the BMW Championship in three straight years. Now he waits, currently projected 9 points shy of a trip to Chicago.
"Have a little four or five beers, take the edge off," Hughes said of his afternoon plans, "and see what happens."
1:46 p.m. ET: The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been suspended due to severe weather in the area.
When play was suspended Lucas Glover still held a 38.6% chance of winning the FedEx St. Jude. For more probabilities, check the PGA TOUR leaderboard to see each player's projected percentage to win, finish in the top-10 and more.
At the time of delay, several key bubble figures have progressed toward the finishing stretch at TPC Southwind. Taylor Montgomery currently projects as the all-important No. 50, having just drained a 5-footer for par at the 17th hole to stay 9 points clear of Mackenzie Hughes, projected No. 51, who has completed his week.
Nick Hardy, playing the 17th hole, projects as No. 52. Hardy, who stands 22 points behind Montgomery, currently would need back-to-back closing birdies to project No. 50.
Tom Hoge (in the house) projects as No. 49, approximately 15 points clear of Montgomery.
With slim margins and quadruple points, everything remains very much in flux, and things could change on a dime. Case in point, Hideki Matsuyama. After birdies on 13 and 15, the Japan native is currently projected 57th on the FedExCup with three holes to play. He's T30 for the week, two strokes away from a projected spot inside the top 50 on the FedExCup.
Currently projected Nos. 45-48 respectively are Cameron Young (thru 15), Harris English (in the house), Patrick Rodgers (thru 16) and Cam Davis (thru 4).
Stephan Jaeger (thru 7) is currently projected 54th in the FedExCup, but at T15 on the leaderboard, he's just one birdie away from a projected spot inside the top 50. Beau Hossler (thru 5), projected 56th on the FedExCup and T15 this week, is two birdies away from a projected top-50 spot.
Hideki Matsuyama pulls the string to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude
1:35 p.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery was known for a while as the Korn Ferry Tour's hard-luck bubble boy, finishing one position shy of a TOUR card twice in 2020-21.
The TOUR rookie has now played his way onto another bubble, with the chance of earning a tee time next week in Chicago and a spot in next year's Signature Events.
Montgomery rebounded from an opening 74 at TPC Southwind with rounds of 66-68, and he has kept the pedal down Sunday at 4-under through 16 holes. It has not been a calm card; after turning in 3-under 32, he went bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie. He then followed two pars with an up-and-down birdie at the par-5 16th.
As it stands, Montgomery is projected No. 49, but without a margin for error. A bogey would project him to No. 51.
Let the bubble chaos ensue.
1:29 p.m. ET: North Dakota native Tom Hoge needed a finishing flourish to solidify his position inside the top 50.
Flourish he did. Hoge made three consecutive closing birdies on Nos. 16-18, punctuated by a 34-footer on the closing hole, to card a final-round, 3-under 67 and move into a T42 for the week. He's now projected 45th on the FedExCup, and although scenarios remain where he could be passed, Hoge is well positioned to keep his Playoffs campaign intact.
Tom Hoge sinks 34-foot birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude
1:20 p.m. ET: Pre-tournament (and pre-Sunday) bubble boy Nick Hardy remains on that line with just four holes to play in his week. And his final round has brought no shortage of drama.
Hardy began Sunday with three straight birdies, then gave those shots back with three straight bogeys on Nos. 7-9. He further dropped back with a double bogey at the par-3 11th, potentially sinking his chances to advance to his hometown BMW Championship, but he has responded with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 13 and 14.
Hardy now stands T51 for the week at 3 under, and he stays projected No. 50 as he heads to TPC Southwind's stretch run. Mackenzie Hughes projects No. 49, with Taylor Montgomery (thru 15) projected No. 51.
1:00 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes produced a splendid up-and-down par at the 72nd hole, in the house at 1-under total, currently T58 for the week. Now he waits.
The Canadian entered the day projected No. 51 and carded a 1-under 69, propelled by four birdies in an eight-hole stretch between Nos. 9 and 17.
Hughes is now projected No. 49 on the FedExCup, but players on the course who could bump him include Cam Davis, Taylor Montgomery and Nick Hardy.
Hughes has qualified for three consecutive BMW Championships. Five hours from now, he'll know whether it will be a fourth.
12:50 p.m. ET: Harris English has good memories in Memphis, Tennessee; his first TOUR win came in 2013 at TPC Southwind. Add more positive vibes to the memory bank.
The University of Georgia alum closed the FedEx St. Jude Championship in 3-under 67, likely solidifying his place inside the top 50 and a spot in next week's BMW Championship, plus access to next year's Signature Events. He's currently projected 45th on the FedExCup.
English began the week at No. 42 on the FedExCup, but things looked potentially in flux as he entered Sunday at T60 on the leaderboard. He's now T52 for the week and will finish well outside contention for the tournament, but a trip to Chicago looks to be secure.
12:38 p.m. ET: Thomas Detry made two bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine Sunday, backing up from an opening 3-under 32 and signing for a 1-under 69 to finish the week. The Belgium native now stands T61 for the tournament and is projected No. 54 on the FedExCup. His Playoffs run looks to finish short of a spot in Chicago.
12:33 p.m. ET: With a double bogey at the par-3 14th, Tom Hoge's position inside the top 50 is suddenly perilous.
Hoge stands T57 for the week at 1 under, and the North Dakota native is currently projected No. 48 on the FedExCup, having entered the week at No. 46.
12:30 p.m. ET: It has been a spirited back nine for Mackenzie Hughes, with birdies at Nos. 12, 15 and 16 to move to projected No. 49 on the FedExCup. His birdie at the par-5 16th came from off the green, 21 feet away.
The Canadian began the day projected No. 51 and looked to be on the outs after playing his first eight holes in 2 over. He turned the tides with a birdie at No. 9 and has carried the momentum into his final nine of the week.
Mackenzie Hughes holes out for birdie at FedEx St. Jude
12:20 p.m. ET: With still some 90 minutes before the leaders tee off, the race for the top 50 is tightening at TPC Southwind.
Mackenzie Hughes, playing the 16th hole, is currently holding onto the projected 50th spot. He's T58 for the week at 1 under and could seemingly use a birdie or two coming in to help his cause.
Harris English (playing No. 17), Tom Hoge (playing No. 14) and Cam Davis (teeing off at 12:50 p.m. ET) all hold the projected Nos. 47-49 spots, respectively.
Nick Hardy is now projected No. 51 after a wild front nine that saw three opening birdies, followed by three pars, followed by three bogeys. He's currently T48 for the tournament at 3 under; he began the day (and week) projected No. 50.
Alex Smalley (in the house) is projected No. 52, with Taylor Montgomery (playing No. 11) projected No. 53.
Harris English makes birdie at FedEx St. Jude
12:10 p.m. ET: Matt Kuchar is the only player to have qualified for all 17 iterations of the FedExCup Playoffs, a streak that is safe.
He just won't proceed to next week's BMW Championship.
The 45-year-old, who entered the week at No. 60 on the FedExCup, carded even-par 280 at TPC Southwind, currently T62 for the week. Kuchar projects to No. 67 on the FedExCup and will not finish inside the requisite top 50. He has qualified for the BMW Championship 12 times since it became a Playoffs event.
11:58 a.m. ET: Alex Smalley's second FedExCup Playoffs could be coming to an end.
The Duke alum, who entered the week at No. 51 on the FedExCup, closed with a 1-under 69 at TPC Southwind for a 3-over total, currently T66 for the week. He's projected 53rd on the FedExCup, and it's unlikely his position would improve enough by day's end to gain enough points to jump inside the top 50.
11:55 a.m. ET: Taylor Montgomery began the week at No. 53 on the FedExCup, needing a strong showing to advance to the second Playoffs leg, and an opening-round 74 at TPC Southwind didn't help his cause. Far from it.
The UNLV alum has responded with rounds of 66-68, a spirited rally that has brought him within striking distance of the top-50 bubble. With a birdie just now at the par-4 ninth, he made the turn Sunday in 3-under 32 and now stands T36 for the week at 5-under overall.
Montgomery has moved to projected No. 52 on the FedExCup. With one more birdie, he would project to No. 49.
11:30 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy is playing with a purpose in his quest to advance to his hometown BMW Championship. The Chicago-area native opened the final round at TPC Southwind with three consecutive birdies, followed by three pars, and now stands T23 at 6-under total. Hardy began Sunday projected 50th on the FedExCup, squarely on the bubble, and is now projected 45th.
Hardy entered the week No. 50 on the FedExCup as well, his season highlighted by a victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside partner Davis Riley.