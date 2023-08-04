Davis Shore makes rare par-4 ace at PGA TOUR Canada's Windsor Championship

The hole-in-one came on Shore’s sixth hole of the day after starting his second round on No. 10. He opened with back-to-back pars before making double bogey on his third hole, birdie on his fourth and another double on his fifth hole. He finished his first nine with a bogey at 18 to make the turn at 1 over, then proceeded to reel off three straight birdies to start the back. He finished with a 67 on the day and at 3 under for the tournament, is likely to miss the cut by several shots.