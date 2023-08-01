Christian Heavens and Quinn Riley capture APGA Two-man Classic at TPC Louisiana

For Heavens, it was his fourth victory on the APGA Tour and his first since 2017, when he won the season-opening event at Perdido Bay Golf Club in Pensacola, Florida. “It’s nice, for sure,” said Heavens. “This gives me the confidence to play well heading into St. Louis, my hometown.” After playing together in the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational in January, Heavens and Riley decided to team up when they heard that the 2023 schedule would include a new, two-man format at the 7,425-yard, par 72 TPC Louisiana venue. It was the APGA Tour’s ninth event of the season.