Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money breakdown
With eight events left in the FedExCup Regular Season, the race is on for players to secure spots in the top 70 to qualify for the three-event FedExCup Playoffs.
This week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, contested at Detroit Golf Club, offers a $8.8 million prize fund, with $1.584 million to the winner. The champion will also receive 500 FedExCup points.
Detroit Golf Club, established in 1899, constructed two Donald Ross 18-hole designs in 1913. This week’s event utilizes 17 holes from the North Course and one hole from the South Course.
Tony Finau returns to defend his title from 2022, where he carded a four-round total of 26 under, five strokes clear of Patrick Cantlay, Taylor Pendrith and Cameron Young. It marked Finau’s second victory in two weeks, after winning the 3M Open seven days prior. He’ll now aim to go back-to-back at Detroit GC.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic below.
|Pos.
|Payout
|Pos.
|Payout
|1
|$1,584,000.00
|34
|$50,160.00
|2
|$959,200.00
|35
|$47,960.00
|3
|$607,200.00
|36
|$45,760.00
|4
|$431,200.00
|37
|$43,560.00
|5
|$360,800.00
|38
|$41,800.00
|6
|$319,000.00
|39
|$40,040.00
|7
|$297,000.00
|40
|$38,280.00
|8
|$275,000.00
|41
|$36,520.00
|9
|$257,400.00
|42
|$34,760.00
|10
|$239,800.00
|43
|$33,000.00
|11
|$222,200.00
|44
|$31,240.00
|12
|$204,600.00
|45
|$29,480.00
|13
|$187,000.00
|46
|$27,720.00
|14
|$169,400.00
|47
|$25,960.00
|15
|$160,600.00
|48
|$24,552.00
|16
|$151,800.00
|49
|$23,320.00
|17
|$143,000.00
|50
|$22,616.00
|18
|$134,200.00
|51
|$22,088.00
|19
|$125,400.00
|52
|$21,560.00
|20
|$116,600.00
|53
|$21,208.00
|21
|$107,800.00
|54
|$20,856.00
|22
|$99,000.00
|55
|$20,680.00
|23
|$91,960.00
|56
|$20,504.00
|24
|$84,920.00
|57
|$20,328.00
|25
|$77,880.00
|58
|$20,152.00
|26
|$70,840.00
|59
|$19,976.00
|27
|$68,200.00
|60
|$19,800.00
|28
|$65,560.00
|61
|$19,624.00
|29
|$62,920.00
|62
|$19,448.00
|30
|$60,280.00
|63
|$19,272.00
|31
|$57,640.00
|64
|$19,096.00
|32
|$55,000.00
|65
|$18,920.00
|33
|$52,360.00