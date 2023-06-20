The rise of Wyndham Clark

For the season, Clark is inside the top-50 in scrambling percentage, sand save rate and Strokes Gained: Around the Green. Those numbers are helpful in explaining Clark’s vastly improved ability to avoid bogeys. Two seasons ago, Clark ranked 102nd on the PGA TOUR in bogey avoidance. Now? He’s 12th – and ranked fourth in the field in his win at LACC, dropping just 11 shots for the week on his way to victory.

In less than nine months, Clark has vaulted himself from outside the top-200 of the Official World Golf Ranking to squarely inside the top-20. His hard work now will help him make two trips to Georgia he’s never experienced: playing in the TOUR Championship this year, and the Masters in 2024.