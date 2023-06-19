Rory McIlroy receives embedded ball relief on No. 14
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rory McIlroy drew a fortunate break from a misjudged wedge on the par-5 14th hole Sunday at the U.S. Open, trying to chase down Wyndham Clark at The Los Angeles Country Club.
He just couldn’t take advantage.
McIlroy’s third shot at the 612-yard par 5 disappeared from view upon landing, on a line near the edge of a fescue-guarded greenside bunker. Upon further inspection, the ball plugged into the grass just above the bunker’s edge.
McIlroy called for a ruling and was awarded a free drop, as the ball was identified and deemed embedded, having broken the ground’s surface. He was allowed to drop within one club length, per Rule 16.3, allowing relief for a ball embedded anywhere in the general area (previously known as “through the green.”)
The four-time major champion dropped in the second cut of rough, seemingly a fortunate break, but he was unable to get the ball up-and-down. He pitched to 9 feet and missed the par putt, falling back to 9 under for the tournament.
Clark -- playing in the final pairing, one group behind McIlroy -- stood 11 under as he played the 14th hole. He proceeded to reach the green in two shots and two-putt for birdie to extend his lead to three strokes.