Title eludes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy at the Memorial

In the end, McIlroy simply wasn’t sharp, as might have been expected of a man who came to Muirfield Village still trying to play his way out of a slump. He backed away from his third shot multiple times at the par-5 fifth hole, went over the green, flubbed his chip and made bogey. He made another bogey at the par-5 seventh hole, and the par-3 eighth, too. He was suddenly three behind McCarthy, who was playing mistake-free golf up ahead.