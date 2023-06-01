How it works: 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
9 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Beginning in 2023, PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will award PGA TOUR cards to the top five finishers and ties, in addition to determining 2024 season eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas.
Registration for PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry is now open. Follow this link to access the application.
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry consists of four different stages, though competitors can bypass Pre-Qualifying, First Stage, or Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry if they meet the criteria of at least one exemption category for First, Second, or Final Stage.
Competition for Pre-Qualifying, First Stage, and Second Stage is conducted at several different sites, with the number of competitors advancing from each site being on a pro rata basis (i.e., approximately the same percentage from each site will advance).
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will be contested at Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, as well as Sawgrass Country Club, with each competitor playing two rounds on each course. At the conclusion of the final round, the last set of TOUR cards for the 2024 season will be awarded, with the others coming from the 2022-23 DP World Tour season (top 10 players from Race to Dubai Rankings not already exempt) and 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season (top 30 players on final points list).
• Pre-Qualifying (eight sites, 54-hole stroke play competition) – September 13-29
• First Stage (13 sites, 72-hole stroke play competition) – October 10-27
• Second Stage (five sites, 72-hole stroke play competition) – November 14-December 1
• Final Stage (72-hole stroke play competition) – December 14-17
The medalist (and ties) from each First Stage site will be exempt through the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season.
The medalist (and ties) from each Second Stage site will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership and, provided they do not improve their status at Final Stage, will be subject to the second reshuffle of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, and be placed in the Korn Ferry Tour Priority Ranking after the first 40 finishers and ties who did not earn a PGA TOUR card at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Performance benefits for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry are as follows:
• Top five finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn PGA TOUR cards
• Next 40 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn exempt status through multiple reshuffles of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle, and any remaining finishers within the category being subject to the second reshuffle
• All remaining finishers at Final Stage will have Korn Ferry Tour membership, in addition to being exempt through the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season
The field at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry will feature players who advanced through the various stages of Q-School – Pre-Qualifying, First Stage, Second Stage – and others who automatically qualify by meeting the criteria of at least one exemption category.
Exemption categories for 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry are as follows:
First Stage
• Members of the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA), DP World Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, Sunshine Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica or PGA TOUR Canada during the years 2021, 2022 or 2023.
• Applicants that made the cut in a tournament awarding Official Money conducted by the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO), Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA), PGA Tour of Australasia, Sunshine Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica or PGA TOUR Canada during the years 2022 or 2023 as of the First Qualifying Stage entry deadline (September 11, 2023).
• Applicants who played the Second Qualifying Stage of the 2019, 2021 or 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
• Applicants who finished in the top 50, including ties, at a First Qualifying Stage site of the 2021 or 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
• Applicants that played in the 2022 or 2023: THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship.
• Applicants that played in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.
• Applicants that made the cut in the 2022 PGA Assistant Professional National Championship.
• Applicants ranked 101-200 on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the entry deadline for First Qualifying Stage (September 11, 2023).
• Applicants ranked six through twenty-five (6-25) on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) to be released as of Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
• Applicants who qualified for the 2021 or 2023 Walker Cup.
• Applicants who played in the semifinals of the 2021, 2022 or 2023 U.S. Amateur, or the final of the 2021 or 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Second Stage
• 2022-23 PGA TOUR Members who are eligible for tournament play as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants with an official victory in a 2020-2021, 2022, 2023 Korn Ferry Tour tournament as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants finishing sixty-one through eighty-fifth (61-85) on the final 2023 Official Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants who have made fifty (50) or more cuts in PGA TOUR cosponsored or approved tournaments awarding official money as of the Second Qualifying Stage entry deadline (October 9, 2023).
• Applicants who made the cut in the 2023: THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open or The Open Championship.
• Players ranked fifty-first through one hundred (51-100) on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of October 9, 2023.
• Applicants ranked sixth through twentieth (6-20) on the current season’s Final Official 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
• Applicants ranked sixth through twenty-fifth (6-25) on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2022-23 Final Official Totalplay Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants ranked sixth through twenty-fifth (6-25) PGA TOUR Canada 2023 Final Official Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Canada Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants ranked first through fifth (1-5) on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) to be released as of Wednesday, October 4, 2023.
• Applicants ranked one through five (1-5) including ties at the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.
• Applicants ranked two through five (2-5) on the current season’s Official Order of Merit for Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) as of the Second Qualifying Stage deadline (October 9, 2023).
• Applicants ranked two through five (2-5) on the 2022-2023 Final Official Money List for the PGA Tour of Australasia.
• Applicants ranked two through five (2-5) on the 2022-2023 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour.
• Applicants ranked two through five (2-5) on the 2022-2023 Final Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).
• Applicant who is a current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extent he is unable to compete in more than twelve (12) events in a season but has played in a minimum of five (5) Korn Ferry Tour events that season; has performed at a level which placed him 61st – 85th position on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List at the time he was disabled; or who has average points per event at the time he was disabled which would have placed him 61st – 85th position on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List for the entire season (determined by multiplying such an average number of Korn Ferry Tour events played by all Korn Ferry Tour members).
Final Stage
• The top 40 available applicants below the 125th position on the Final 2022-2023 FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List, to a floor of 200th position.
• Applicants ranked on the PGA TOUR Nonmember FedExCup Points list (including Special Temporary Members) whose combined official points and points earned in official money World Golf Championship events and the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships is equal to or greater than the 150th place finisher on the Final 2022-2023 Regular Season FedExCup Points List.
• Applicants ranked thirty-first through sixtieth (31-60) on the season ending 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Official Points List, as defined in the Korn Ferry Tour Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants ranked first through fifty (1-50) on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to be released as of the Final Qualifying Stage entry deadline (November 13, 2023).
Applicants ranked one through five (1-5) on the current season’s Final Official 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
• Applicants ranked one through five (1-5) on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2022-23 Final Official Totalplay Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tournament Regulations.
• Applicants ranked one through five (1-5) PGA TOUR Canada 2023 Final Official Fortinet Cup Points List, as defined in the PGA TOUR Canada Tournament Regulations.
• Leading player on the Japan Golf Tour Organization (JGTO) Official Order of Merit as of the Final Qualifying Stage deadline (November 13, 2023).
• Leading player on the 2022-2023 Final Official Money List for the PGA Tour of Australasia.
• Leading player on the 2022-2023 Final Official Players List for the Sunshine Tour.
• Leading player on the 2022-2023 Final Genesis Point List for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA).
• Applicants among Major and Minor, Medical Extension category members (as defined in the PGA TOUR Tournament Regulations) whose FedExCup Points earned in their “Available Tournaments”, when combined with the amount of FedExCup Points earned in their “Tournaments Played”, equals or exceeds the amount of FedExCup Points earned by the member who finished last in the 25 finishers beyond 125th place on the FedEx Cup Points List for the preceding season shall be exempt into Final Qualifying Stage in that year provided that the FedExCup Points earned in his “Tournaments Played” was less than the 150th finisher on the FedExCup Points List in the year of the applicant’s injury.
• Applicant who is a current Korn Ferry Tour member that has been disabled to the extent he is unable to compete in more than twelve (12) events in a season but has played in a minimum of five (5) Korn Ferry Tour events that season; has performed at a level which placed him 31st – 60th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List at the time he was disabled; or who has average points per event at the time he was disabled which would have placed him 31st – 60th on the Official Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List for the entire season (determined by multiplying such an average number of Korn Ferry Tour events played by all Korn Ferry Tour members).